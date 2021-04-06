Two dead and two injured in Co Louth crash

Two died in the crash in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

Two people have died and two others have been injured in a car crash in Co Louth.

It happened shortly after 8am on the N33 Ardee Link Road on Tuesday.

The driver of one car, a man in his 50s, died after his car collided with a second car, driven by a man in his 30s who was also killed in the crash.

Another man who was a passenger in the second car was injured and is being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third vehicle was also struck in the crash and the driver of that vehicle was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and Garda Forensic Collision investigators are at the scene.

Gardai in Drogheda are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have dash-cam footage after travelling on the M1 or on the Ardee Link Road at Richardstown this morning, to make the footage available to Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.