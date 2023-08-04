Two flights diverted from Dublin Airport to Belfast after drone sighting

Dublin Airport has been hit with fresh drone activity as it gears up for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

A drone sighting today within the vicinity of the airport forced a Ryanair and an Aer Lingus fight to divert to Belfast. Other flights were forced to hold their positions for a short time.

Drone incursions earlier this year at Dublin Airport on separate occasions forced the diversion of a number of flights and saw operations suspended at the airport for as long as 40 minutes.

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has previously noted that the unscheduled closure of a runway can cost airports as much as €1m every hour.

The DAA confirmed the latest drone activity today.

“Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for around 10 minutes just after 12 noon on Friday following the confirmed sighting of a drone in the vicinity of the airfield,” said a spokesman.

He added: “This led to two flights - one Aer Lingus flight from Frankfurt and one Ryanair flight from Birmingham - being diverted to Belfast.”

“A number of other aircraft were required to hold for a very short period,” said the spokesman.

“The public are reminded that it is illegal to fly a drone without permission within 5km of Dublin Airport.

A man was arrested following drone activity earlier this year at the airport and charged with interfering with airport operations.

Dublin Airport has a new operational drone detection system that was installed following incursions this year.

The anti-drone tech is able to bring down a drone or to return it to its original launch location, helping gardaí to trace the operator.

However, a DAA spokesman did not say if the anti-drone system had been engaged in today’s incident.

It’s believed that the standard practice now at Dublin Airport when a drone is sighted is to suspend operations for about 10 minutes.

Dublin Airport said today that it had its busiest day on record in July, when 120,585 passengers passed through the gateway on Sunday, July 30.

A total of 3.4 million passengers passed through the airport last month.

"Given July was the wettest month on record, it's perhaps no surprise that thousands of passengers opted to swap soggy Ireland for sunnier climes and jumped on a flight for a last-minute summer holiday,” said DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

“The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Dublin and Cork airports.”