Two further arrests in Kevin Lunney abduction and torture investigation

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

One man aged 25 was arrested in the Dublin area on Thursday afternoon and is being held at Irishtown Garda station.

A second man aged 66 was arrested in Co Cavan and is being held at Monaghan Garda station.

The arrests come after two other men, both aged 38, were detained on Thursday morning in Dublin as part of the investigation.

The site in Co Cavan where gardai investigating the abduction of Kevin Lunney recovered a horse box in September (Liam McBurney/PA)

Father-of-six Kevin Lunney (50) was abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on September 17 by a gang of masked men.

He was taken to a horsebox across the border and subjected to hours of torture, during which his attackers broke his leg in two places, sliced his fingernails, body and face with a Stanley knife, and doused him in bleach.

Mr Lunney also had the letters QIH carved into his chest.

Two men and a woman arrested as part of the investigation into the attack last week were later released without charge.

A career criminal considered to be a key suspect in the probe died of a suspected heart attack earlier this month during a police raid at a house he was staying at in the Buxton area of Derbyshire.

Cyril McGuinness, known as "Dublin Jimmy", is thought to have directed the kidnap and torture gang.

Sean Quinn has condemned the kidnap and torture of Mr Lunney (Niall Carson/PA)

The attack on Mr Lunney is the most serious in a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting companies and directors that now control the business empire built up by former billionaire Sean Quinn, once Ireland's richest man.

Mr Quinn has consistently condemned and denied any involvement in the attacks.

A joint Gardai/PSNI investigation into the attacks is currently being carried out on both sides of the border.

On Tuesday, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne meet with the directors of QIH to update them on the progress of the investigation.

Speaking following the meeting, Mr Byrne described the attack on Kevin Lunney as a "truly horrific crime".

"Mr Lunney suffered life changing injuries across his face and body and is undoubtedly extremely traumatised by the whole experience," he said.

"Other individuals have also been affected by the abhorrent campaign of violence and criminality.

“I have reassured both Mr Lunney and the directors we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana in a bid to bring those responsible to justice."