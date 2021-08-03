Two killed in road collision after bus driver suffers medical emergency

The bus driver and a pedestrian were killed in the crash in Monkstown, Co Cork, on Tuesday.

Two people have been killed in a bus crash after the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The bus driver, in his 50s, and a pedestrian, in his 60s, were killed and their bodies remain at the scene, Gardai said.

Gardai are still at the scene of the incident, which took place at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday, in Monkstown, Co Cork.

A spokesperson said: “Gardai are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Strand Road in Monkstown, Cork this afternoon, Tuesday 3rd August 2021 at approximately 1.30pm.

“A bus collided with a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles during the incident.

“The driver of the bus, a male aged in his 50s, died during the incident. His body remains at the scene.

“The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the incident. His body also remains at the scene at this time.

“The road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Local politicians have paid tribute to the victims of the crash.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said: “Tragic, awful news emerging from Monkstown village this afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families. The lower harbour community is very close knit and will rally round in every possible way.”

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire tweeted: “Shocking news from Monkstown. A horrific & tragic accident.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer tweeted: “Awful sad news from Monkstown. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. This is so tragic.

“A devastating blow to the community in Monkstown and Passage West. RIP to the pedestrian and driver.”

Gardai in Togher are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the Strand Road between 1.15pm and 1.45pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The vehicle was a Bus Eireann service serving the Cork city area.

A spokesperson said: “There has been a serious collision involving a Bus Eireann vehicle in Monkstown, Cork.

“The incident occurred at approximately 1.40pm.

“The single-deck bus was travelling on Cork city service 216 from Monkstown to Cork University Hospital.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the Strand Road has been closed in both directions.”

A Bus Eireann team is attending the scene.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the road was closed off in both directions.

Cork Fire Brigade issued a statement on Twitter asking people to avoid the area.

It said: “We have several units in the #Monkstown area dealing with a serious road traffic collision. Please avoid the area if possible, and use caution in the area.”