Two may be charged over body in post office ‘scam’

Man was dead a number of hours before his body was carried into shop to claim his state pension

Two men, who gardai suspect of trying to claim a dead man’s state pension by carrying his body into an Irish post office, could face potential criminal charges of attempted fraud.

Gardai initially suspected that Peadar Doyle (66), who was dressed up and carried into a Co Carlow post office by the two men, may have been dead for two days.

However, following the post mortem, it is now believed he passed away three hours before being brought to the post office.

The post mortem also determined Mr Doyle did not die in suspicious circumstances, a source has revealed.

Gardai will now continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The two men — one of whom was well known to the dead pensioner — initially tried to claim his state pension without Mr Doyle being present.

When they were not handed over the social welfare payment by staff at the post office in Hosey’s shop in Carlow town, they left — only to return with the dead man.

He was dressed up in a woolly jumper and a hat in an attempt to portray that he was alive, though he was “clearly deceased”, said a source.

When challenged by post office staff about Mr Doyle’s welfare, the pair suggested the deceased man was having a heart attack.

Gardai and an ambulance were called to Hosey’s shop in Carlow as the events unfolded at around 11am on Friday.

A source explained: “It is a criminal offence to attempt to try and claim another person’s state payment. If it is determined that this man was dead for some time and these men knew that, then they are facing criminal offences in relation to attempted fraud.

“In addition, it is also an offence to fail to report a person’s death. But that is a less serious offence. Until the post mortem is completed in the next couple of days, there will be no further developments in terms of possible arrests is this highly unusual case.”

Mr Doyle has been described by neighbours as “a very quiet man who kept to himself”.

The two men, both in their 30s, entered the post office on Staplestown Road and attempted to claim the cash, but were told they needed either Mr Doyle to be present or his next of kin. It is thought they then went to Mr Doyle’s home and carried his corpse along a public footpath before making a second attempt to claim his pension.

“They had pulled a woolly jumper over his face, put a hat on his head, and carried the body down to the post office.”

The dead man’s appearance caused the An Post employee to become suspicious and she attempted to establish if he was unwell. It is understood that at this point one of the younger men suggested he might be having a heart attack, and dropped the body to the ground.

“Emergency services were notified. The two men made no effort to flee the scene,” the source explained.

There have been no arrests so far and it is understood that the two men have told gardai that Mr Doyle was alive when they brought him to the post office. They were interviewed at length by gardai and have given voluntary statements.

Gardai are investigating if Mr Doyle had died of natural causes in the bedroom of a nearby property.

The Mayor of Carlow, Fianna Fail councillor Ken Murnane:“I was absolutely shocked to hear about what happened,” he said. “I cannot believe anyone would do something like that. It beggars belief."