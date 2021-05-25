Two members of Irish police in hospital following Dublin shooting

Their injuries have been described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Two Irish police officers are being treated in hospital following a shooting in Dublin.

One man is in custody at Blanchardstown Garda station in the capital.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”