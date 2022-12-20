Two men arrested after drugs worth 1.3 million euro seized in Dublin

The major drugs haul was found at an apartment on Anne Street North in Dublin city.

Two men have been arrested and various drugs worth an estimated 1.3 million euro have been seized at a Dublin apartment.

The search of an apartment on Anne Street North in Dublin city resulted in the discovery of 280,000 euro worth of cocaine, 168,000 euro worth of diamorphine and 120,000 euro worth of amphetamine.

A further 315,000 euro worth of cocaine, 70,000 euro worth of diamorphine and 420,000 euro worth of amphetamine was found in a vehicle at the same location.

Drug paraphernalia including a hydraulic press and weighing scales was also found, as well as 6,000 euro in cash and a small quantity of ammunition.

The drugs are due to be sent for further analysis, Gardai said.

Two men aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested at the scene and are being detailed at Bridewell Garda Station.