Gardai are treating the deaths of two men at an ironman event as a tragic incident (PA)

Two men died competing in an Ironman event in Co Cork on Sunday morning.

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 60s, died in the swimming segment of the triathlon held in Youghal.

The men were removed from the water by emergency services before being pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Gardai believe there was no foul play and are treating the deaths as a tragic incident.