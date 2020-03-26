Two men found dead after Co Meath house fire

The men in their 40s and 50s were pronounced dead at the scene in Kells, Co Meath.

Two other occupants of the house were not injured in the fire (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men have died in a fire at a house in Co Meath.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire in Kells at around 3am on Thursday.

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the house, a man and a woman, were not injured in the fire.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The house has been sealed off for investigation.