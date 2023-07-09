Two men hailed as heroes after rescuing swimmer off Irish coast

Two men have been hailed as heroes after they saved a swimmer who got into difficulty off the Co Waterford coast today.

The drama unfolded at Stage Cove at Bonmahon when a man got into difficulty while swimming in the sea early this afternoon.

A Bonmahon Lifeboat volunteer, Daniel Dwan, who happened to be out kayaking, spotted the man and managed to alert lifeguard Ben Maher to the dramatic events which were unfolding.

The swimmer’s wife, Chris Burns, wrote on social media of her thanks to all those involved in the rescue of her husband Lenny, and in particular to thank Mr Maher and Mr Dwan.

She wrote: “From my husband Lenny who was rescued today - a huge thank you to everyone involved, a very special thanks to Ben the lifeguard and Daniel Dwan, wouldn’t be having this cuppa without you guys.”

It is understood that Mr Dwan managed to keep the man afloat until Mr Maher reached them in the water by paddling out to them.

“I’ll never forget your bravery, big thanks to Rescue 117 and the Coast Guard we’re so lucky to have such amazing services looking out for us,” wrote Ms Burns.

In a statement the Bonmahon Lifeboat crew said: “We alerted the lifeguards on duty. Lifeguard Ben Maher immediately went to the location and rescued the man. On scene also were Rescue 117 and Bonmahon Coast Guard Unit who provided aftercare.

“We did not launch as the lifeguard option was the quickest. Well done to all involved. Swimming conditions are not ideal…please be careful.”

The two rescuers’ acts of bravery were also commended by Tramore Sea Rescue Association which added: “Well done to all who responded and assisted today. A great outcome and a job well done.”