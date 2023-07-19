Two men plead guilty to attempted deception over dead man in post office to collect pension

Two men accused of attempted deception at a post office in Carlow after trying to collect a dead man’s pension have pleaded guilty.

Declan Haughney (41), of Pollerton Road, Carlow and his co-accused Gareth Coakley (37), of John Sweeney Park, were charged with attempted deception at Hosey’s Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow, on January 21, 2022.

The pair were rearraigned at Carlow Circuit Criminal Court this morning. When they appeared before the court on Tuesday, they had pleaded not guilty and a trial was due to proceed today.

However, shortly after 11.30am, defence barristers Richard Downey BL, for Coakley, and David Roberts, for Haugney, asked for their clients to be rearraigned.

They have now pleaded guilty to entering the post office and attempting to dishonestly induce by deception a member of staff.

It was also alleged Mr Haughney and Mr Coakley attempted to collect a pension payment of €246 owed to 66-year-old Peadar Doyle, whose body was later removed from the post office.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly dismissed the jury and thanked them for their patience.

Mr Roberts BL told the court that Mr Haughney is currently under an “enhanced regime” in Wheatfield Prison in Dublin and asked for a Governor’s report to be prepared before sentencing.

Mr Coakley, who had been remanded on bail after initially pleading not guilty, was taken into custody after his guilty plea.

A victim impact statement from Peadar Doyle’s family will also be given at the sentencing hearing.

Judge O’Kelly said the case had generated a lot of public interest after a “deceased gentleman was taken out from the post office”.

He said the “bizarre circumstances” of the case would be outlined at the sentencing hearing.

The court heard the offence carries a maximum imprisonment of five years.