Two more deaths with Covid-19 in Ireland

Two-thirds of the 54 new positive cases were in people under 45.

There were 54 new cases on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Two more deaths with Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Another 54 positive cases were notified, the Health Department said on Wednesday, with two-thirds of them in those aged under 45.

A total of 27 cases were confirmed to be associated with known outbreaks or were close contacts of a confirmed case.

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: “To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks.

“A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19.

“You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible.”

He added: “Do not have more than six people over to your house and garden, and outside no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another.”