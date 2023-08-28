Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes

Gardai appealed for any witnesses to both collisions to come forward (Niall Carson/PA)

Two motorcyclists have died in separate road crashes.

The fatal single-vehicle incidents happened on Sunday evening in Dublin and Co Offaly.

A man in his 40s died when the motorbike he was riding crashed at junction one of the southbound M1/M50 slip road in Dublin shortly after 7pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later removed to Beaumont Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The road was closed for a period to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

In Co Offaly, a man, also aged in his 40s, was fatally injured in a collision at Mullaghatour, Belmont.

The crash happened on the R357 at approximately 6.45pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore ahead of a planned post-mortem examination.

The road remained closed on Monday morning while investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to both collisions to come forward.

Any road users travelling in the areas who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make footage available to the Garda.