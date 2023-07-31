Two teenage girls dead and two people critical after crash on way to school ball

Gardai remain at the scene of the fatal single vehicle collision in Co Monaghan (Photo: Pacemaker)

Two teenage girls have died and three other people are in hospital – two of whom are in a critical condition - after a crash in Co Monaghan.

The single-vehicle collision occurred late on Monday afternoon at Legnakelly on the N54 Clones to Smithborough Road.

On Monday evening, Gardai said the two girls who died were aged 16 and 17 and were passengers in the collision.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is in a critical condition and being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A female teenager aged 18 is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital. An 18-year-old male is being treated for less serious injuries in Cavan Hospital, gardaí said.

It is understood those in the vehicle were making their way to a debs ball in Monaghan town for students at a local secondary school. The event was later cancelled.

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said his thoughts were with the victims of the tragedy and their families.

“Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening,” he said.

"God help the families that are affected, it's just a completely gut-wrenching situation.

"Unfortunately for these families, tonight will mark the beginning of a lifetime of devastation for them."

Fine Gael councillor David Maxwell said: "It's an awful tragedy to hit Monaghan. Two people have lost their lives and three people are hospitalised with two critical," he said.