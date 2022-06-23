Tyson Fury’s dad admits he and heavyweight champion son are ‘banned’ from US due to Kinahan crackdown

Tyson Fury’s father John has revealed he and other members of Tyson’s boxing star brother Tommy’s team, are banned from entering the US due to Tyson’s links to mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

In a video posted online addressing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, John said: “We can’t travel. Tommy hasn’t got a team, his team members are not allowed in America at the present point of time. So Madison Square Garden mate, ain’t accessible for us, is it?”

Jake Paul and Tommy were due to spar last December but Tommy was forced to pull out due to injury.

Paul wrote on Twitter today to demand Tommy fight him on August 6 in Madison Square Garden.

“Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year,” he wrote. “Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

“We’ve given you everything you asked for — $2 million purse, VADA testing, tampons. You have 24 hours to clear this up or I will never give you this opportunity again.”

Responding, John Fury said: “We want this fight with you Jake, because we know we can beat you mate.” John then offers to take “less money” to hold the fight in any other country.

"If you want this fight my friend, you’ve got it. But we can’t take it in America. But we will negotiate less money to fight elsewhere in the world, yeah?

"You can have it on the sixth of August but it’s got to be not in America because all us (sic), I’ll be honest with you, are suspended and banned for life, I can’t get to you at all, Tyson can’t get to you because he’s got a few issues at the moment so Tommy’s got no team.”

Tyson Fury was refused entry to the US for the first time last Friday after he booked a flight from the UK. In a huge blow to his fighting career , he was informed he would not be granted entry Stateside, as he attempts to distance himself from the mob boss.

Despite posting social media pictures of himself in Miami in recent days, Fury has not entered the US since his former fight fixer Daniel Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury in April.

Over 600 people, including the world heavyweight champion, are banned from entering the US at present because of their direct association with drug boss Daniel Kinahan.