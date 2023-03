UFOs and me: Irish expert on how his long-ridiculed claims have been ‘vindicated’ by Nasa and Barack Obama

Expert Dr Eamonn Ansbro says Gay Byrne was sceptical of him but Gerry Ryan was more receptive when he told them about unusual sightings in the 1990s

Eamonn Ansbro on the shores of Lough Key, Co Roscommon, where the footage of a UFO was shot in the 1990s (Pic: Irish Independent)

Niall Feiritear Thu 5 Jan 2023 at 12:44