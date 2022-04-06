Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Ireland to convince the EU to impose more sanctions on Russia

President Zelensky invites Ireland to help rebuild and restore country after warIn address to the Dáil, says Russia must be cut out of the global systemTaoiseach Micheál Martin says Russia will live in shame for generations for what it has done in UkraineMr Martin hails the strength of Ukrainian citizens and Mr Zelenksy in their fight for democracy and freedom as “humbling and uplifting”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ireland to convince the EU to impose even more sanctions on Russia.

In a landmark address to the Dáil, Mr Zelensky thanked Ireland for supporting sanctions against Russia and for the humanitarian support shown to refugees.

“Thank you for supporting sanctions against Russia.

"Thank you for the humanitarian and financial support extended to a country and thank you for your caring about Ukrainian people who found shelter on your land,” he said through a video link broadcast in the Dáil chamber.

He also thanked Ireland for supporting Ukraine’s request to join the European Union.

“It will be even faster and beneficial to both nations and we need to start thinking about the restoration of our country after the war.

"We are inviting leading countries of the world to participate in rebuilding and restoring of Ukraine Of course, Ireland is always welcome to do so,” he said.

He said he would like the Government to convince “EU partners to introduce more rigid sanctions against Russia that would really make sure that the Russian war machine will stop.”

“We have to put an end to trading with Russia. We have to cut ties of Russian banks to the global system, cut the sources of their income from the oil that they use for the weapon and for the killing,” he added.

He criticised what he called the “principle approach” of some political and business leaders who “still think that war and war crimes are not as horrific as financial losses”.

He said he is sure Europe can stop this war. He said the longer the war goes the worse the consequences will be for both Ukrainians and other European citizens.

The President said Ukraine and Ireland together can do much more than Russia who is seeing to destroy his country.

Mr Zelensky detailed how Russian attacks have led to the deaths of at least 167 children and said this figure may rise because they impact of attack in Mariupol are so far unknown.

He said 927 education institutions have been damaged by the attacks while 258 hospitals have been damaged along with 78 ambulances also attacked.

He also said Russia is seeking to starve his people by targeting food supplies and import routes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the strength of Mr Zelenksy and the Ukrainian citizens to restoring its country to a “free, safe, democratic and independent country” is both “humbling and uplifting”.

Mr Martin said Russia will have to live with the “shame of what they have done in Ukraine for generations” and said those responsible for the atrocities will be held to account.

“We are a militarily neutral country. However, we are not politically neutral in the face of war crimes. Quite the opposite,” he said.

“Our position is informed by the principles that drive our foreign policy – support for international human rights, for humanitarian law and for a rules-based international order. We are not neutral when Russia disregards all of these principles. We are with Ukraine,” he added.

The Taoiseach said Ireland supports the “strongest possible sanctions” against Russian and will push for them to be imposed within the EU.

He said he “welcomed and supports” Ukraine's application for EU Membership. “I welcome it again this morning in this House. It is the democratic right of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine to decide their political orientation. You have chosen to apply for EU membership,” he added.