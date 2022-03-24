Ukraine President Zelensky accepts invitation to address Irish Parliament

Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the House of Commons earlier this month. Credit: House of Commons

The Ukrainian President is set to address the Irish Parliament next month.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the US Congress.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels today to discuss the invasion, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

The Republic has so far accepted more than 10,000 refugees, mostly women and children, fleeing the violence.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is strengthening its IT security amid concerns over a potential cyber attack from Russia.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the council’s audit and risk committee this week.

Independent member Grace Nesbitt had asked about business continuity with regard to a potential cyber attack threat following the “appalling development in Ukraine”.

Paul Caulcutt, head of internal audit, told the meeting the committee gets an annual report on cyber security. He also pointed out that it is assessed “quite frequently”.

“With developments in Ukraine and the potential for Russian cyber security attacks, that is something we are looking at,” he stated.

Sandra Cole, deputy chief executive of finance and governance, reported that a “business continuity test” had been carried out last month.

“As part of that, the Ukrainian situation had just come to light and we started to talk about what would happen to us if we were collateral damage if other public sector bodies are impacted.

“We are starting to consider what protective measures we have in place.”

It has also emerged that emergency regulations will be laid before Stormont closes at the end of the week for the May election to ensure Ukrainian refugees have access to welfare benefits as soon as they arrive.

The move comes after the Department for Work and Pensions in London set aside rules on Monday that meant refugees would face a process involving passing a habitual residence test and a wait of up to three months before being able to receive income-related benefits such as Universal Credit.

The Department for Communities said it “will be laying emergency regulations to provide access to social security benefits subject to eligibility”.

“The department is working at pace to bring forward legislation to ensure that those people arriving here from Ukraine will be exempted from the habitual residence and past presence tests, facilitating access to benefits from their arrival,” it said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has said surplus PPE stock worth £3.5m is being sent to Ukraine by the Department of Health. The items include masks, oxygen therapy consumables and gowns.

Mr Swann met with Joe Coyle from Hope 365, one of a number of local charities helping with the delivery and allocation of the stock, at BSO’s warehouse near Lisburn yesterday.

It is the latest consignment donated through Self Help Africa, St Vincent de Paul, YMCA and Hope 365, and is in addition to 10 flights from the UK to Poland to provide aid to Ukraine.

Mr Swann said: “These supplies have played an important role in the acute phase of the crisis response.

“A full international humanitarian response is ongoing and, as the international system steps up, my department is continuing to work with our UK partners to ensure that the help offered by the UK meets the most urgent needs.”