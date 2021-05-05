‘Undeniable risk’ of cross-border travel to buy alcohol due to minimum unit pricing: Leo Varadkar

Tanaiste says Irish Government will put pressure on Northern Ireland to follow suit

There is an “undeniable risk” that people will travel over the border to bulk buy cheaper alcohol after minimum unit pricing (MUP) is introduced in the Republic, according to the Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

Minimum unit pricing will kick in from January next year, however the Irish minister for health Stephen Donnelly said that it may be 2023 “or longer” before it is introduced in Northern Ireland.

However, Mr Varadkar said that there will be pressure put on political parties in Northern Ireland to implement MUP as soon as possible.

“There is an undeniable risk that having higher alcohol prices here or at least the absence of very cheap alcohol from our shelves and from our stores, will encourage people to go to Northern Ireland,” said Mr Varadkar today.

“That’s not something that we’re denying,” he added.

Mr Varadkar had initially wanted to bring it in during his tenure as health minister and said the delay in its introduction was because the Irish Government was waiting for Northern Ireland to implement something similar

“You can’t put off doing the right thing forever,” he told Independent.ie.

“What we will be doing is putting pressure on the Northern Ireland executive and the parties in Northern Ireland to follow suit.”

He said that he will be raising this with his counterparts in Northern Ireland and that as Sinn Fein have voted for minimum unit pricing, they should work to implement MUP in the north.

Mr Donnelly said that evidence from the MUP being implemented in Scotland shows that this will not happen.

“Let’s wait and see what happens,” he said.

“There will be plenty of people going to the North anyway who may choose to buy a €12 bottle of vodka when they’re there if they want.

“Will there be some people who do [bulk buy alcohol in the North]? I'm sure there will, there are people who fill a boot with wine on their way back from France,” he said.

The MUP will be implemented from next January and the cost will be determined by the amount of alcohol in the drink.

Mr Donnelly said that this is a “public health” measure which will help save lives and address the harms of alcohol misuse.

Mr Varadkar said that it will also help tackle the lives of children and partners who are the helm of domestic abuse due to alcohol abuse.

He said that per year, MUP will see 200 fewer alcohol related deaths and 6,000 less hospital admissions.