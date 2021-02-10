US 'expects' Taoiseach to get Covid jab for St Patrick's Day trip

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is likely to require a Covid vaccine if he travels to the White House for St Patrick's Day.

Diplomatic sources briefed on discussions around the potential Washington DC trip said there would be an expectation that Mr Martin would be vaccinated ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

It's understood officials in Washington would be surprised if Mr Martin is not vaccinated.

There has also been surprise among US officials over reports in the Republic of a potential public backlash if Mr Martin is vaccinated and the trip goes ahead.

Sinn Féin has called on the Taoiseach not to go to the US given current travel restrictions.

Stormont leaders Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill have already said they will not be on the trip this year.

Mr Biden, senior US politicians and several hundred White House officials have already been vaccinated.

If required to undergo vaccination, Mr Martin would need to receive his first dose soon in order to be fully vaccinated in time for the trip.

The Taoiseach's spokesman said a decision on whether to go ahead with the visit will be made in the next two weeks.

"His position has always been that he and the Cabinet will take their place in the vaccination schedule on public health advice, which is after the over-70s and the front line healthcare workers," he said.

"We would have to get to a position where a trip is happening and if vaccination is part of the public health protocol for the visit that would have to be considered. Travel to Brussels is possible with testing protocols, but the US might have different protocols."

The White House did not respond to queries about the protocols for visiting foreign dignitaries.

Some senior Government figures believe the Taoiseach is unlikely to travel given the status of the virus.

Officials in Dublin and Washington have discussed a possible virtual event, with Irish diplomats confident a "substantive" engagement will go ahead either way.

Outlining Sinn Féin's opposition to the US trip on Monday, Dublin Fingal TD Louise O'Reilly told Virgin Media: "In the midst of a global pandemic, when people are being told don't go 5km from your homes, then I think he should show some leadership."

Ms O'Reilly, whose constituency is nearly 30km from Virgin's studios, said: "All travel that can be avoided should be avoided."