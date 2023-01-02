‘Usual suspects trying to alienate Irish songs’: Wolfe Tones question Leinster Rugby’s apology for playing ‘Celtic Symphony’ at RDS

The Wolfe Tones have taken to Twitter on Monday to express their dismay at Leinster Rugby’s decision to apologise for playing one of their songs at the RDS.

The controversial ‘Celtic Symphony' song was played at the province’s home stadium after their win over Connacht on Sunday night.

The song, which features the lyrics 'Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!', came on over the tannoy as the players did a lap of honour after their 41-12 win and was faded out after one verse and chorus.

A Leinster spokesperson issued a statement which reads: “A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played.

"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.”

"Why the need to apologise,” questioned the Wolfe Tones band on social media, whilst simultaneously sharing an article about the incident.

"Maybe those complaining should actually listen to the song in context … the usual suspects make yet another attempt to alienate Irish songs …”

Many online users agreed with Dublin band, whilst others voiced their concern over the lyrics. One person wrote: “But, you know it’s being used to glorify terrorism and you cannot condemn that.”

Another said: “There’s absolutely no need to apologise.”

The song was previously played in full at an empty RDS after Leinster beat Munster on March 27, 2021.

However, it gained notoriety again in October when the Ireland Women's team were videoed singing the chorus in the dressing-room of Hampden Park as they celebrated qualifying for the World Cup.

UEFA subsequently fined the FAI €20,000 for "the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct" after the incident, while manager Vera Pauw apologised unreservedly.