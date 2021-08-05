UUP leader urges Taoiseach to end Garda silence on Kingsmill 

Politicians put renewed pressure on Dublin after survivor of 1976 atrocity speaks out

UUP leader Doug Beattie has challenged Taoiseach Micheal Martin to do everything possible to ensure gardai answer key questions about the Kingsmill Massacre.

Sole survivor Alan Black has blasted gardai for failing to provide crucial details about the getaway vehicle used by the IRA killers and intelligence on the suspects.

He said they were holding up the inquest which opened six years ago, and he believes they are protecting informers who may be linked to other atrocities.

Mr Beattie said: “Micheal Martin and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney need to ensure that the Garda do everything possible to help Alan Black and the Kingsmill families.

“My party has already told the Irish Government that it must do more on legacy in cases where attacks carried out in Northern Ireland emanated from the Republic and those responsible escaped across the border.

“Dublin must urgently address these matters given that it is trying to hold the UK Government to account on legacy issues.”

Mr Black, who was shot 18 times in the 1976 attack in which 10 Protestant factory workers were killed, said the Republic had broken countless pledges made to the bereaved over the past six years.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Alan Black has shown great courage, both by surviving the horrendous massacre and in his pursuit of the truth since.

“All victims deserve access to truth and justice where possible. Alan Black’s brave campaign shows the importance of having a fair and accountable legacy process, including both governments.

“They have a particular responsibility to show leadership and assist victims where they hold the information. Failure to do so will only compound the trauma and hurt suffered.”

Ards and North Down TUV councillor Stephen Cooper said Dublin’s response to Kingsmill highlighted its “disinterested approach” to victims’ issues and exposed its outrage at a proposed Troubles amnesty as “blatant hypocrisy”.

“The heartbreaking comments of Alan Black remind us of the Republic’s shameful legacy when it comes to terrorism,” he said.

“While official UK records will be thrown open under current proposals, the Republic has committed to nothing of substance.”

Mr Cooper added: “The reality is that, throughout the republican terror campaign, the Republic acted as a safe haven for the IRA. One has only to consider the facts around extradition. Between 1973 and 1997 there were at least 110 extradition requests made by the UK to the Republic – just eight were successful.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “The fullest picture of what happened at Kingsmill should be shared with the bereaved and injured and we made that clear to the Irish government during a meeting early this week.

“The Irish government has presented legislation to allow the sharing of information to another government and its agencies and appear to be acting in good faith.

“The test will be whenever an agreement is reached around our legacy process that they come forward with all the information they hold.

“The SDLP continues to support all families in their search for truth and justice, regardless of which government holds the information.”