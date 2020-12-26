UVF wanted UDA excluded from prison peace bid over ‘corruption’ concerns

Two chaplains in the Maze prison attempted to get loyalist and republican inmates to engage together to end the conflict.

Watch towers on the remnants of the former H Block Maze prison at Long Kesh near Lisburn, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The UVF insisted that the UDA be excluded from an initiative to forge peace talks between loyalists and the IRA, state papers have revealed.

The loyalist grouping claimed its rival would derail the process due to the fact it was “corrupt and riddled with informers”, a 1990 Irish government communique reported.

The attempt by two chaplains inside the paramilitary Maze prison to persuade both sides of the sectarian conflict to engage in talks began in July 1988 with separate engagements with the leaderships of the UVF and IRA.

Brendan McMahon, from the Department of Foreign Affairs Anglo Irish Division, sent an update to senior civil servants in Dublin outlining progress on the secret peace bid in January 1990.

The UVF insisted on the UDA being excluded from the initiative involving the IRA (Paul Faith/PA)

In the secret communique, Mr McMahon relayed the assessment of one of the clerics involved, Fr John Murphy.

“I understand from the Catholic chaplain that the talks are continuing to make progress,” wrote Mr McMahon.

He said Fr Murphy was convinced the initiative was having an impact with both paramilitary organisations.

“In that regard he mentioned that he had received reliable signals from sources in the IRA that the initiative had stimulated an ongoing debate within the organisation as to the future direction and strategy of the republican movement, specifically the role of the armed struggle,” Mr McMahon wrote.

The senior civil servant added: “The talks are continuing to be conducted on the basis of separate meetings with each organisation outside the Maze, and involved top military leadership on both sides.

“The UDA continue to be excluded from the initiative at the insistence of the UVF, which feel that the UDA would quickly derail the initiative owing to the fact that it is corrupt and riddled with informers.

“His objective of face to face talks between the IRA and UVF has yet to be realised, though he continues to be optimistic that such face to face talks could take place in the relatively near future.”

The newly published papers are contained in National Archives file reference number 2020/17/34.