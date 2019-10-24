Van connected to Kevin Lunney attack found in Co Meath

A white Transit van which Gardai believe was used in the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney last month has been found.

The discovery was made as part of a search in Duleek, Co Meath, yesterday and Garda forensic specialists were examining it on Wednesday night.

The week after the savage attack on September 17, Gardai appealed for information on the van they believe was used to transport the businessman. Mr Lunney was kidnapped by masked men before being brutally tortured for over two hours.

Information was released on a distinctive van in "poor repair".

Mr Lunney was believed to be in the white 'hi-roof' Transit-type van that is being sought by investigators, who believed it could provide vital evidence.

Mr Lunney (50), who is still in hospital, suffered life-changing injuries when he was kidnapped and badly beaten before being left by the side of the road in Co Cavan.

He was taken from his car near his home in Co Fermanagh by a group of four masked men.

A number of properties in the Cavan area have been searched and Gardai are now trying to identify the gang involved through DNA recovered from inside a horse-box in which they believe Mr Lunney was tortured and beaten.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that executives of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have been told there are credible threats to their lives.

The directors, including Kevin Lunney, and last week, Dara O'Reilly, Tony Lunney and John McCartin were served with a Garda Information Message - known as a GIM form.

They are issued to individuals against whom there is a credible and serious threat of violence.

Liam McCaffrey, the company's CEO, is believed to have received a similar warning from the PSNI.