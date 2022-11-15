Vicky Phelan: Tributes flow for cervical cancer crusader after her death at age of 48

Vicky Phelan’s campaign following blunder led to shake-up of Irish screening programme

The heartbroken husband and children of Irish cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan have paid an emotional tribute to “the heart and soul of our family”.

The death of the 48-year-old, who passed away in Milford Hospice in Limerick early yesterday, sparked a wave of sadness throughout Ireland.

In a loving message her husband Jim and children Amelia and Darragh said her loss will leave a void that seems impossible to fill.

“It is with an immense burden of grief that earlier today we bade our final farewell to our beloved Vicky,” they said.

“She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill.

“We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

“The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated.”

Her funeral will be private but the family has promised to give people an “opportunity to pay their respects in due course.”

Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public in 2018 after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears tests were handled.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, three years after a smear test result she had undergone was wrongly reported as clear.

Her case prompted more than 200 other women to come forward over misreported smear test results and led to a series of reviews of the Republic’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan actively campaigned for better healthcare and better accountability in the healthcare system and co-founded an advocacy group alongside campaigners Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap.

Mr Teap, who lost his wife Irene to CervicalCheck blunders, said yesterday: “We all knew this day would come and you can never prepare yourself for it.”

He added: “She was a courageous person, a very caring and loving friend who had a great sense of humour. People loved to be in her company. My boys Oscar and Noah were very fond of her.”

He described her magnetic presence and told how “you always felt safe and secure in her company”.

The fallout from Ms Phelan’s battle led to revelations that over 221 women were impacted by incorrect smear test results and it led to an overhaul of CervicalCheck.

Dr Gabriel Scally, the Belfast-born public health expert who led the review into Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme, also paid tribute.

“She was a great woman and I’m very privileged to have known her and worked with her on the inquiry and she was enormously helpful to me,” he told RTE Radio.

“She has had a remarkable effect, I think, not just around CervicalCheck but some of the things that she exposed, such as the issue of patients being told when something goes wrong, and having a right to know when something goes wrong.”

He said that her work has “really brought women’s health to the fore”.

“I think, in years to come, she’ll be regarded as having a really seminal influence on healthcare in Ireland and changing it towards a much more patient, sensitive and respectful system.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said she had faced her own illness with strength and dignity, while also making an enormous contribution to society.

“Thanks to her tireless efforts, despite the terrible personal toll she herself had to carry, so many women’s lives have been protected, and will be protected in the future,” he said.

“All of us who had the privilege of meeting Vicky will have been struck by the powerful inner strength and dignity with which she not only faced her own illness, but with the sense of commitment to the public good and the rights of others with which she campaigned.”