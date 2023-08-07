Victim of Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire a highly respected female garda

Gardai are investigating after a woman died following a fire on a boat in Co Leitrim (Niall Carson/PA)

The woman who tragically died in a fire on a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon was a highly respected female garda who was based in south Dublin, it has emerged.

Gardai and emergency services responded to the fire on the boat in Leitrim this morning, and the woman was later pronounced dead.

It’s understood the garda was close to retirement.

The scene in Leitrim is currently being preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Independent councillor and cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Shannon Municipal District Enda Stenson said it is a “total tragedy” to hit the local area.

“The whole area of Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim offer our deepest sympathies to the family and our hearts go out to them,” he said.

“There is a numb feeling on everyone. Words can’t describe how the family must be feeling.”

Mr Stenson said Carrick-on-Shannon “so appreciates” the boating community and the number of tourists that pass through the town every year.

“Everyone has a welcoming attitude, there’s a lot of holiday makers on boats in the vicinity and so many people do it year in and year out,” he said.

“It’s very raw, it’s simply awful.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on a boat in Carrick-On-Shannon, County Leitrim, on the morning of Monday 7th August 2023.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More to follow...