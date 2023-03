Victims of Belfast to Cork air tragedy remembered ten years on

The flight from George Best Airport crashed in fog killing six people in 2011, among them Michael Evans whose friend pays tribute to the Belfast port worker, while survivors relive the terrifying moments of that fateful day

Tragedy: The wreckage of the Manx2 plane in which six people where killed in a crash in February 2011 is removed from the runway at Cork Airport

Ralph Hewitt Wed 10 Feb 2021 at 07:00