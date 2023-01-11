Video captures broad daylight shooting as feud in Co Clare escalates

Gardaí are investigating after a video posted to social media appeared to show a shooting in broad daylight at a Co Clare halting site.

The video shows males getting out of a vehicle on the Beech Park halting site on the outskirts of Ennis before running towards a car and homes as a gun can be heard being discharged.

Two men then run deeper into the halting site before firing more shots and fleeing the scene. The incident on Tuesday, one in a long line of violent encounters linked to a feud in recent months, was recorded by a third person.

“Gardaí are investigating reports of a firearm being discharged in the Beech Park area of Ennis at approximately 2.45pm on Tuesday, January 10. No person was injured in the incident. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Last year gardaí increased their presence in the town as a result of a number of incidents due to feuding factions in Co Clare.

Videos of attacks on homes and cars were circulated on social media as dozens of threatening messages were sent back and forth between different groups clashing with each other in separate rows.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. They are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis garda station on 065 6848 100.