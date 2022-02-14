Vigil held for boy (12) killed in car crash

Hundreds of people have turned out for a vigil held in memory of a 12-year-old boy who died while driving a car that collided with a lorry in Co Limerick.

Wiktor Chojecki, from Newcastle West, died in the impact at Rineroe just outside Adare village, at around 2am last Friday.

The circumstances which led to the boy being behind the wheel of his family’s Nissan Qashqai, as well as the route he travelled and the moments before to the fatal collision, are under investigation by gardaí.

Dozens of brightly coloured balloons were released together into the sky as around 300 people gathered at the town square in Newcastle West yesterday afternoon for the vigil. Among the crowd were a number of young people who hugged and comforted each other as they remembered their classmate and friend.

Local parent Jennifer McGroarty, whose daughter was one of Wiktor’s classmates, said everyone in the town was “so sad”.

“My daughter would have been friends with Wiktor since the beginning of primary school, so we are all just absolutely shocked. We can’t believe it,” she said.

“I think it is nice that he has a good turnout here today, and you think if it can happen to his family, then it can happen to any of us. They are such lovely people, nice, hard-working people, and that’s why we are all in such shock.

“Some people might not have known Wiktor, but again, the Polish community is a massive community here, so we all know someone that will know the family, and there is just a sadness, a heaviness among everyone, with a lump in our throats and in the pit of our stomach.

“He was a lovely little chap, even my youngest daughter said that whenever he talked to her he was kind. The family are well known in town, very popular, and we are supporting his family. We just have to do our best to be here for them if they need it.”