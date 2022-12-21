Visitors return to welcome winter solstice 2022 at prehistoric Newgrange for first time since pandemic

The sun made a brief but welcome appearance at Newgrange as visitors finally returned to welcome the winter solstice at the prehistoric site on Wednesday.

Despite the biting cold wind there was a warm atmosphere at the 5,000 year old site in Co Meath, with hundreds braving the elements to welcome the elusive sun when it appeared over the horizon just before 9am.

As an orange glow lit the sky many visitors formed a large circle in front of the structure, and the primal sound of drums echoed off its walls.

Others sang to celebrate the winter solstice, and marked the arrival of the shortest day of the year.

People gather for sunrise at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice, which is marked by pagan celebrations. It is thought the Neolithics built Newgrange over 5,000 years ago so that the sun shone on the ashes of their dead in the tomb, representing a sign of rebirth. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The rising sun travels through a light box above the entrance to Newgrange, and sends a beam of light down the stone-lined passageway to illuminate the inner chamber at its centre.

There was just enough light for the 12 lucky visitors chosen by lottery to view the phenomenon.

Rona Sherebrin was one of the lucky ones whose name was drawn in the lottery, and she travelled from Canada to be at Newgrange today.

Twin brothers Deano (left) and Keith Stapleton, from Finglas, at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice, which is marked by pagan celebrations. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

“There was a beam of light. It came very quickly and lasted for probably about a minute before it faded away and came back again. It was stunning. Very special,” she said.

“I signed up for the lottery in 2020 and I was stunned when I got the email. I hadn’t even remembered that I had signed up, but I travelled all the way over. It was quite an amazing experience that I wasn’t going to miss,” she added.

Trudy Maguire didn’t have too far to come because she’s from nearby Duleek.

Left to right - Caitriona Mosk from Russia, Keith Stapleton from Finglas and Kate Murphy from Cork at Newgrange.

"It was mostly just daylight at the beginning and then a little sliver of golden light. It didn't last very long, but we got to see it, so it was great. It was just amazing, just an otherworldly feeling,” she said.

Sun rising over Newgrange for the winter solstice @rtenews pic.twitter.com/tjez6DXUgQ — Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) December 21, 2022

Leontia Lenehan from the Office of Public Works said it was the first time that visitors were allowed into the chamber for the solstice since 2019.

For those who did not get to be in the chamber for the sunrise the day was equally special.

It was Kate Murphy’s first time, and she travelled from Cork.

“I’ve really started to appreciate the rhythms and the cycles of nature so I wanted to come together with other people to celebrate the sun coming back in after a long dark winter, and come together in community like our ancestors did,” she said.

“It's really special to honour them and honour the elements as well and just come together as humans. It's very primal and it's an ancestral thing to do so I think it's really important that we continue this beautiful tradition of celebration and coming together in community,” she added.

Keith Stapleton from Finglas shared Kate’s point of view, and said he had travelled to far flung corners of the world but the wind was always “blowing me back home”.

“I can only speak for myself but I really feel like something was calling me home at the time, and there was a deeper connection. There was something in the land here that has been calling me,” he said.

“I connected with something special here and with the land itself, and with places like Newgrange, Lough Crew and Tara and other sacred sites.

“Over the lockdown we explored a lot of sacred sites and just got more and more connected to the land and maybe the questions of what went before as well.”

The sun became veiled by a ribbon cloud for about an hour before appearing again above it, and then lighted and warmed the front of the ancient monument to time and the seasons.

From this point on, the sun will rise earlier and set later each day. January will see an extra one and a half to two minutes of daylight each day, and by the end of it there will be a noticeable 'stretch' in the evenings.