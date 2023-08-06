Warning issued after man stranded on Donegal mountain in dark for five hours

He managed to contact gardaí at 11.25pm after his head torch drained to low battery and he was left without food.

Mount Errigal is the tallest peak in the Derryveagh Mountains of Donegal. Photo: Getty

A leading rescue team has issued a stern warning after a man was stranded with no food and in almost complete darkness on a Donegal mountain for up to five hours.

The terrified man tried to contact the emergency services after becoming stuck on Errigal Mountain alone last night.

He managed to contact gardaí at 11.25pm after his head torch drained to low battery and he was left without food.

A rescue plan was put in place using the Sarloc search system to pick up the missing man's phone location.

However, Errigal has notoriously bad phone coverage and contact with the man was lost again.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) responded with two hasty teams to the area and were met by members of An Garda Siochana at Errigal car park.

On route, the team were able to use the search system Sarcall to locate the hiker again and a plan was put together.

After a quick search they were able to establish the exact location and extracted the man to the road, where he was brought to his vehicle after being deemed safe and well.

"We are relieved that the person who needed our assistance was uninjured and able to safely return home," said a DMRT spokesperson.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has advised people that if they are out on the hills this Bank Holiday weekend to always head out prepared.

- Bring enough food for your hike and plenty of water

- Bring a torch with full battery (and extra batteries if needed) as well as a fully charged mobile phone (and charger pack if you have one)

- Wear appropriate hiking clothing : boots, waterproof coat and trousers, layers in your bag, hat and gloves.

- Even if the sun is shining, the weather can always turn and it is always colder in elevated areas.

- Please be prepared as you embark on your day out and take nothing for granted. Check the weather, plan your route and tell people where you are going and when you will be back.

- If you get in to any trouble, no matter how minor you may think it is, never hesitate to call on DMRT. We are here to help you - do not sit and wait on the mountain and potentially risk further health deterioration as a result. Phone 999 or 112 and ask for Donegal Mountain Rescue.

- For Errigal in particular, please note that there is limited to no phone signal at or around the carpark.