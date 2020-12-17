Watch: Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station

Conor O’Sullivan was waiting at the Dublin station as his girlfriend’s train pulled in.

A man surprised his train-driving girlfriend by proposing as she pulled into a Dublin station.

Conor O’Sullivan, 44, from Dublin, waited at Pearse Station in Ireland on Tuesday night with a ring and bunch of flowers.

He positioned four signs along the platform so when his girlfriend, Paula Carbo Zea drove the Dart train into the station she saw the words: “Will you marry me?”

The moment was captured on film by colleagues, both inside the driver’s cab and on the platform, who had helped with the surprise.

Ms Zea, 32 from Barcelona, told the PA news agency it was a “magic and perfect” surprise.

She said: “When I saw big white signs at the platform and a lot of stuff and people, I didn’t know what was going on.

“When I approached closer I start reading the signs and every sign had a word (which together read) “will you marry me?” and he was waiting for me at the side of the last signal with the ring and flowers.

“My first reaction was ‘I will kill him’. I just felt so embarrassed. He also had in the speakers of the station our song Make Me Better by James Blunt.”

Irish Rail said colleagues had been “thrilled” to assist with the engagement.

A spokesman said: “We also want to thank Paula’s station colleagues, who ensured that the surprise engagement went off flawlessly, including getting a camera into the cab under false pretences, to capture the moment!

(Paula Carbó Zea)

“They also ensured an inspector and relief driver were ready to take the Dart onwards, in anticipation that Paula would be staying in Pearse to celebrate!

“Station staff had music requested by Conor playing to mark the moment, and customers and staff alike were thrilled to share such a moment of brightness in such a challenging year.

“Paula and all her colleagues have been working throughout the year to ensure we continue to provide our essential services to those who must travel, and we thank them for all they have done, and for this amazing moment.”