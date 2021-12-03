Watch: Video shows man caught up in getaway car fireball following shooting in Republic of Ireland

Bizarrely, it is the second time the men had set themselves alight after burning a separate car in Tallaght.

The bumbling gunmen can be seen setting fire to the car with a can of petrol after parking in the Rathmill Glen Estate in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Bizarrely, it is the SECOND time the men had set themselves alight after burning a separate vehicle in Tallaght minutes earlier.

It is believed the men had used a van to flee after shooting a man in Tallaght shortly after midday today.

They then fled West Dublin and drove to Rathcoole where they, again, botched the torching of a vehicle.

On both occasions, they are believed to have accidently set themselves on fire.

At around 12pm this afternoon, gardai were alerted after a man in his 50s was shot in the neck in the Cookstown Cottages area of Tallaght in West Dublin.

The gun victim was rushed to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries, after suffering severe injuries to the neck.

A source has said the injured man has no involvement in crime and is a "hard-working and decent" person.

Detectives believe that he was targeted solely because a man known to him has been accused of owing money to a drugs gang.

Shortly after the initial shooting in Tallaght, Dublin Fire Brigade were called to nearby location - Kilcarrig Close - where a van had been set alight.

It is believed the van had been used to escape the scene of the shooting minutes earlier.

A weapon, believed to be a shotgun, was also found in the vehicle.

Gardai are currently investigating reports that the man who set fire to the van also accidently set himself alight.

The suspect is currently unaccounted for and was not arrested at the scene.

A manhunt is currently underway to try and find the gunmen.

This afternoon gardai encountered a third scene linked to the attempted murder.

Officers rushed to the Rathmill Glen estate in Rathcoole after another vehicle was set on fire.

Sources say that this car had transported the shooters from the scene of the burning van in Tallaght to Rathcoole.