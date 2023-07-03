‘We are heartbroken’: Principal pays tribute to former pupils who died on Greek island

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18) died on Ios at the weekendSt Michael’s College paid tribute to its former students in a statement

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, former students of St Michael’s College in Dublin arrived on the island with friends last week. Photo: Getty images

Max Wall (left) and Andrew O'Donnell (right) died on holiday in Greece

The principal of St Michael’s College has described two former pupils who died on the Greek island of Ios as “bright, sporting, academic” young men.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), former students at the Ballsbridge school, were on a post-exams holiday with a group of friends when tragedy struck at the weekend.

The two teens had travelled to Ios with friends late last week.

Mr O’Donnell (18) is understood to have gone missing on Friday and his body was later found by a cliff.

Just hours after his death was confirmed yesterday, the tragedy was compounded when news emerged of the death of his classmate, Mr Wall.

Principal of St Michael’s College, Tim Kelleher, said a book of condolence will be open a the school from today and he expects that many past and present pupils and their families will pay tribute to the young men.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, former students of St Michael’s College in Dublin arrived on the island with friends last week. Photo: Getty images

Mr Kelleher confirmed that some members of the school’s parent’s association have flown out to Ios to support the Wall and O’Donnell families, while the other boys who were on the holiday are due to arrive home shortly.

Mr Kelleher said the deceased boys’ friends have been “traumatised” by the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken. We have a very tight-knit community and these are two fantastic young men with their lives ahead of them. Bright, sporting academic men… who were looking forward to this trip for months on end,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"The planning had been ongoing, not just in our school but in other schools. So, I think there are hundreds and hundreds of families plunged into sadness because of what has occurred.”

Mr Kelleher said Andrew O’Donnell was a “fantastic young man, great sportsman, fantastic footballer”, a “huge supporter of the school” and “academically bright”.

“Similarly, Max was a very bright young man. Fantastic sportsman as well, passionate about his rugby and academically very bright also,” he added.

"Unfortunately, both families got the news yesterday that their future had been taken from them and we’re obviously devastated for them, their family and their friends and we’re here to help and support them in any way we can over the next days and weeks.”

Mr Kelleher said the school has “robust” counselling services that all students are made aware over and they will be available over the entire summer break, while the Department of Education is also offering support for students.

He said the group that travelled to Greece for the holiday are a “very tight-knit group”.

"So, these guys are absolutely traumatised and they just want to come home to their families, to their school, to their community,” he said.

"We’re here to welcome them home and to help and support those boys through their grief in whatever way we can because they’re absolutely devastated.”

Meanwhile, the former President of St Michael’s College Union, Tom McCormack, described yesterday as the “darkest day” in the history of school.

Mr McCormack said the tragedy has touched everyone connected to the St Michael’s and outpouring of support has been “a huge solace to everybody”.

On Sunday afternoon, St Michael’s College paid tribute to the young men and said its thoughts were with the young men’s friends “who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours”.

In a statement, the school said: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours and a great brother to Rory (transition year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The school added that it sympathised with the young man’s family and friends at an “extremely difficult time”.

It said students were being helped by support services within the school. Just hours later, news emerged from Ios of the death of Mr Wall.

“On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall,” said the school.

“Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him. He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil Charlie).

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.

“Our school staff are available to speak with and assist any students who would like to connect over the coming days and weeks.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter yesterday evening.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Leinster Rugby offered its sympathies to the families of the two young men.

“The wider Leinster Rugby family and the @OLSCRugby is in shock as we deal with the information coming home today,” it tweeted yesterday afternoon.

“Thoughts with the families and friends of the young men gone far too soon. Look after each other and hold your loved ones that little bit tighter.”

It is understood a large number of Leaving Cert students had travelled to Ios to celebrate the end of their exams, with many arriving there last Thursday and Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of both tragedies and was providing consular assistance.