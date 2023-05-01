‘We’ve lost thousands of euro’: Passengers at Dublin Airport hit by flight cancellations over French air traffic strike

However, some passengers were supportive of the striking workers: ‘It’s really unjust’

Fiona Daly with her daughter Eleanor (4) travelling with her twin sister Lorna Griffin who was with her daughter Jessie (11) from Tralee, Co Kerry, at Dublin Airport. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary has complained that France is using minimum service legislation to protect French flights. Photo: Aidan Crawley

Thousands of passengers have had their May Day getaway flights cancelled as the French air traffic control strike caused “frustration” and even thousands of euro of losses for some.

While Dublin Airport was running smoothly on Bank Holiday Monday, with holidaymakers jetting off to international destinations, some passengers who had been trying to get connections were finding themselves having to plan again.

While Ryanair and Aer Lingus had notified their passengers in advance of several dozen cancelled flights today, Independent.ie found some passengers had still turned up to the airport to try to rearrange trips. Some flights to and from Cork and Shannon were also hit.

American Sage Saby (28), boyfriend Josh Anderson (26) and several of their friends, who had been holidaying in Dublin found their trip to Europe had been seriously affected.

Sage Saby from Utah, USA, at Dublin Airport. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“We were due to fly to Paris today but the Aer Lingus flight has been cancelled,” Ms Saby, a nurse from Utah, said.

“We have lost thousands of euro between us because we can’t get to our accommodation in Paris.

“We’ve decided to give up on Paris and go early to our next destination, Rome, and we’ve managed to arrange accommodation there now.

“So, we are now going to get a flight there later this evening and restart our vacation.”

Ms Saby was in a queue with her partner and friends, along with others, experiencing issues of some type with their travel this bank holiday.

The nurse said she had sympathy for anyone who needed to take industrial action. However, she added: “I am frustrated though because we literally didn’t know this was happening until the last minute.

“We are trying to get to our destination and it’s just made it very hard and we have lost a lot of money.”

Teacher Anais Thomas, who had formerly lived in Whitehall, on Dublin’s northside, but is now based in Brittany, France, was also experiencing delays today at Dublin Airport due to the French strikes.

However, she had managed to rearrange with Aer Lingus to board a flight to Paris this evening at 6.30pm.

Anais Thomas from Brittany, France, at Dublin Airport. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“I was travelling from Seattle to Paris and my flight at 1.30pm was cancelled unexpectedly. It is annoying but I have to support the strike.”

Ms Thomas said she agreed with the industrial action despite the difficulties it was causing her today. She felt that French President Emmanuel Macron was attempting to “force” legislation through to increase the French pension age by two years.

“It is really unjust,” she said. “The Government in France is using any means.” Ms Thomas said “peaceful protests” in Paris had been marred by teargas being used by the police.

She stated that the French air traffic controllers had she and many French people’s support due to the unpopular policy.

One family whose travel was running very smoothly had chosen to holiday in Ireland to save any potential hitches.

Twin sisters Lorna Griffin and Fiona Daly, both 40, and their children Eleanor Daly (4) and Jessie Griffin (11) had just taken a coach from Belfast to Dublin Airport and they were about to fly home to Co Kerry.

“We’ve had a great trip in Belfast with our mum and auntie,” Lorna said. “We’ve never been to Belfast before. We went to the Titanic Museum and we really enjoyed it.

“Our mum and auntie flew over from Glasgow and we all had a great time. The weather’s been lovely and it was just a really convenient trip for a bank holiday weekend.”

Up to 35 flights arriving and departing from Dublin Airport were cancelled today due to the May Day French air traffic control strike.

Thousands of passengers are affected not only by cancellations but also by delays to those flights that do take off.

Dublin Airport operator DAA had been preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year so far with almost 400,000 passengers due to pass through the airport over the bank holiday weekend, with Friday and Sunday the busiest days.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport two hours in advance of short haul flights and three hours before long haul. French air traffic control staff are striking over President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Today’s strike will be their 51st day of industrial action in recent months.

However Ryanair has complained that France is using minimum service legislation to protect French flights while overflights, which are not flying to or from France but are merely passing through its airspace, are bearing the brunt of cancellations.

Mr O’Leary said that cancellations are being “disproportionately being passed on to English flights, Irish flights, Italian flights, Spanish flights [and] German flights. This is unfair”.

“When there are ATC strikes in Italy, they protect overflights. In Greece they protect overflights. France must be required by the EU commission to protect overflights.

“It is unfair that flights from the UK to Spain or from Italy to Portugal are being cancelled simply because a bunch of French air traffic control units want to go on strike. We respect their right to strike, but if they want to strike, cancel the French flights, protect the overflights.”