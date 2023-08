Dialogue between ‘The Monk’ and former Sinn Fein councillor was a key part of the failed Regency Hotel murder prosecution case

Everything Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall said on their car journey was captured on tape

On Monday, March 7, 2016, Jonathan ­Dowdall was secretly followed by the Garda National Surveillance Unit (NSU) as he picked up Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and headed for Northern Ireland. Over the next 10 hours, every word they exchanged was recorded on the audio device the NSU had planted in the jeep.