When Sinéad O’Connor met Ian Bailey — ‘No one thinks I killed her anymore’

Sinéad O’Connor joined a sozzled Ian Bailey over lunch to hear what he had to say about Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her killer

Stills from Sinéad O’Connor’s video recording of her interview with Ian Bailey

Sinéad O’Connor

No lawyer I ever hired would put me in a witness box. If anyone knows about being the worst witness for one’s self, it’s me. Truly. So, I’m fascinated by other people who are terrible witnesses for themselves — and Ian Bailey wins a prize in that category. Perhaps he comes second to a drug-fuelled James Brown, interviewed on CNN after his televised police car chase across Georgia and South Carolina.