Why do NI residents call it Boxing Day and ROI people call it St Stephen's Day?

December 26 marks the last bank holiday of the calendar year and, in case anyone needs reminding of what day today is, this year it falls on a Monday.

For many it’s a day filled with sport as the Premier League returns, horse racing meetings are held and local clubs hold tournaments across the country.

Boxing Day is a big part of the Christmas holidays and across the border the bank holiday is often referenced as St Stephen’s Day.

But why do two names exist for the same day?

Read more The big family Christmas quiz of 2022: Test your knowledge of the year in 120 questions

St Stephen’s Day

In many countries, December 26 commemorates the life of St Stephen, a Christian deacon in Jerusalem who was known for his service to the poor and his status as the first Christian martyr (he was stoned to death in AD 36).

According to an Irish myth, it was a wren that betrayed St Stephen while he was hiding from his enemies, leading to his eventual demise.

Another Irish legend about the wren’s betrayal, dates back to 750 A.D when Vikings raided Ireland, on St Stephen’s Day. As Irish soldiers marched to a Viking camp, the Norsemen heard their approach due to the noise of a wren which was eating crumbs from a drum.

In the Republic of Ireland the holiday is sometimes called Wren Day, because in the past a wren would be killed and taken door-to-door by children asking for money in exchange for a wren’s feather, which people believed brought good luck. The tradition of going house-to-house on St. Stephen’s Day survives. Meanwhile, Lá an Dreolín is marked in Dingle by an annual parade through the Kerry town.

Boxing Day

In the UK, Boxing Day gets its name from the tradition where the upper classes would ‘box up’ gifts and give them to their servants, the poor or tradespeople the day after Christmas Day.

The exact roots of the name are unknown, but it was popularised around 1833.

Christmas Day was a lavish celebration for the upper classes, which their servants worked throughout.

As thanks, on December 26 the servants were often gifted small boxes, money or leftovers from Christmas Day.