Wife and son accompany Creeslough victim James O’Flaherty on final journey ahead of funeral

The loving wife and son of Creeslough victim James O'Flaherty have accompanied his remains as he began his final journey in Co Donegal today.

The heartbreaking procession came as the first details emerged of funeral arrangements for the ten victims of the blast.

Nurses from Letterkenny hospital lined the road Mr O'Flaherty’s remains were taken from a chapel in the town.

Mr O'Flaherty's coffin was removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny to be taken to a funeral home in Derrybeg ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

James O'Flaherty, who was one of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy

Mr O'Flaherty's wife Tracey is a nurse in the hospital and her colleagues lined the road outside the chapel on Monday as the hearse drove past.

The 48-year-old, who was originally from Sydney in Australia, had settled in the seaside town of Dunfanaghy, but had called in to the Applegreen petrol station in the neighbouring village when the explosion happened on Friday last.

His remains will rest at Roarty's Funeral Home 1pm to 8pm on Monday, with rosary at 8pm and again on Tuesday from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

His remains will then be removed after that to the family home in Dunfanaghy to repose overnight on Tuesday.

James will be laid to rest on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, with internment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Read more Rubble and debris from Creeslough tragedy put under garda surveillance as probe into cause of blast begins

Colleagues of Tracey O'Flaherty line the route as the coffin of James O'Flaherty is removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny. PA

Other funeral arrangements have begun to be released today.

Young fashion designer Jessica Gallagher’s funeral will take place tomorrow at 11am at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, followed by interment at Doe Cemetery.

"The tragic death has taken place of Jessica Gallagher, Killoughcarran, Creeslough,” the funeral notice reads.

“House strictly private to family, neighbours and friends only.”

The notice adds: “Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.”

Ms Gallagher graduated in fashion design and marketing from The International Fashion Academy in Paris. She also studied at a fashion design college in Shanghai.

She was due to start a new job as a fashion designer in Belfast today. Prior to moving to Belfast, Jessica lived at home with her parents Anthony and Bernadette.

Read more Co Donegal blast tragedy: One victim had been due to start new job in Belfast today

The 24-year-old was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the petrol station when the explosion occurred.

It is understood that Jessica’s boyfriend was airlifted to St James’s Hospital Dublin to receive medical treatment following the blast and remains in critical condition.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends told how Martin, originally from Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, had moved to Ireland to care for his parents

The funeral of Martin McGill will also take place tomorrow at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mr McGill will repose at his mother's residence at 3 St Michael's Terrace, Cresslough from 11am today.

The 10 victims of the Creeslough tragedy in Co Donegal

His funeral notice read: “Sadly missed by his mother Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline, brothers-in-law, Mathew and Iain, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Joseph.”

The family carer (49) has been described as an “exceptional man” who cared for both of his parents with “such dedication and love”. He was a regular visitor to Brennan’s pharmacy in Creeslough while looking after his parents.

Martin’s father, Joseph, died in February this year. He continued to care for his mother, Mary.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends told how Martin, originally from Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, had moved to Ireland to care for his parents.

Mary had called the pharmacy to see if her son had been in, when he had not returned home. His car was then spotted on the forecourt.

Martin had ordered a takeaway and went to the garage to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay for the food, when the explosion happened.

Martin was well-known in the village. He is survived by his mother and sisters, Marie, Louise and Caroline.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan’s (13) will be laid to rest together on Wednesday. Their remains will be reposing at their late residence at 14 Race Course, Kilmacrennan between 6-10pm this evening.

Their funeral mass will be held at 2pm on Wednesday in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Their joint funeral notice read: “Catherine will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter Sinead, mother Margaret, partner Charlie Flood, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her baby daughter Paige, and her father Edward (Ned). James will be sorely missed by his beloved father Chris Monaghan, Grandparents, Charlie, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Paige.”

James was a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford, where he enjoyed woodwork. He was queuing at the post office counter inside the Applegreen petrol station, alongside his mother, at the time of the explosion.

James had met his mother in the shop after getting off the school bus.

His principal, Fiona Temple, said the school community was “devastated on hearing of the tragedy and fatal outcome for our two beautiful students and our cherished parents”.

His mother Catherine, was described as a “beautiful lady”. She was originally from Creeslough but had been living in Kilmacrennan, a nearby village.

She had also been mother to a three-year-old girl with her partner, Charlie Flood. The couple had suffered a personal bereavement five years ago, when baby daughter Paige passed away after an illness.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, visiting Creeslough today, said he was "stunned by the tragic and horrific" explosion.

The Archbishop of Armagh said: "I think like many people all over the country and all over the world we've been stunned by the tragic and horrific events here at Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

"I wanted to come here to express my concern, my love for the people here and also our deep gratitude to so many people who helped particularly on Friday evening and on Saturday to try to do what they could to recover, to rescue and to comfort all of those who are grieving or were injured."

The archbishop said seeing the "empty shell" of the service station in Creeslough conjures up the emptiness in the community.

"Words are really not enough, sometimes you just have to be here and be present, and that's what I've been trying to do today," he said.

"Just looking up there at that building, which I think many of us would have visited many times when we're down in this very beautiful part of the world, just to see the empty shell that's there, for me, it conjures up the emptiness that there must be in so many homes, in schools, in workplaces and in the community that empty space.

"But a space which has been filled by love, by care, by prayer, by faith, and also by some hope because in the midst of this awful disaster there's been a huge community response and a bringing together of everyone to play their part to help one another."

Three days after the unimaginable tragedy occurred, people continue to visit the local church, St Michaels, to seek comfort and pray for those that died and the eight victims that are injured.

A basket full of everyday essentials, such as bread and milk, is available in the church as the town’s only shop was destroyed in the explosion.

Ten candles remain alight in the church and a book of condolences has been opened for those wishing to pay their respects.

The road leading to the petrol station remains closed as construction workers erect a wooden barricade around the site.

Former Fine Gael TD Dinny McGinley, who is from the nearby town of Bunbeg, Gweedore, said locals are finding comfort in the solidarity of their grief.

“We're still deeply shocked at the tragedy of it all, throughout the county and the country,” he said.

“People are shocked and people have so little to say and anything that we can say has been said a hundred times and it's good just to be here.

“I was here all day Saturday and you know, it just to show solidarity, all we can do is show solidarity at this point.

“Creeslough is such a beautiful town and it was known as the village of (Irish singer) Birdie Gallagher and all that, but now Creeslough will be known for this terrible tragedy.

“They were all at the wrong place at the wrong time when this happened, and it's terrible.”