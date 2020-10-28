Will dispute letters found at the scene of Cork shootings

Legal letters over the bitter inheritance dispute which cost a father and his two sons their lives in a horrific murder-suicide were discovered at the scene of a Cork shooting.

Gardai are now investigating whether Mark O'Sullivan (25) was confronted by his father, Timothy 'Tadhg' O'Sullivan (59), and younger brother Diarmuid O'Sullivan (23) in the bedroom of his home in Asollas, outside Kanturk, Co Cork, before being shot dead.

The bodies of his father and younger brother were found by gardai some 600 metres from the farmhouse, located off the Castlemagner-Kanturk road.

Mark (25)

Both had sustained a single fatal gunshot injury and two rifles were found nearby.

Three legally held firearms were recovered by gardai from both scenes - two rifles and a shotgun.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted on two of the men at Cork University Hospital yesterday by assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

A third post-mortem examination will be conducted today.

The results of the post-mortem examinations are being withheld by gardai for operational reasons.

The force said formal identification of the three men would follow the third post-mortem.

Gardai are also awaiting a pathologist's report on whether Mark was shot a number of times.

It is understood that legal letters in relation to the inheritance dispute were recovered from the scene near where the bodies of the father and his younger son were discovered.

Detectives believe the triple tragedy was sparked by a row over a family will.

The will - details of which only emerged around two weeks ago - would apparently have seen Mark inherit a substantial farm holding of 140 acres worth approximately €2million (£1.8million).

His younger brother had expected a share in the farm holding but believed he was effectively excluded from the inheritance under the proposed will.

23-year-old Diarmuid

Diarmuid had passed his accountancy exams at Cork Institute of Technology and was due to be conferred with a first-class honours degree next week.

A local source said Diarmuid had been very upset over the matter in recent weeks, with other family members deeply concerned about him.

The source revealed that letters relating to the land dispute were found during the search of the scene.

The brothers had also exchanged legal correspondence over the proposed will.

Detectives are investigating whether there was a row over the proposed will on Sunday night, with the dispute escalating into a fatal confrontation when the father and two brothers argued again in Mark's bedroom at 6.40am.

Ann O'Sullivan, Tadhg's wife, ran to get help when she heard the shots.

The 60-year-old, who has been battling serious health problems, did not have a mobile phone with her and had to run to a neighbour's house to alert the authorities.

Detectives believe that the father and two sons were already dead when they arrived at the scene at 7am.

While tensions over the will first surfaced around two weeks ago, gardai stressed that they had no interaction with the family before last Monday's triple tragedy.