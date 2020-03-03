William and Kate receive warm welcome from Dubliners at Garden of Remembrance

‘Welcome to Ireland,’ cheered one woman from the crowd.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of the plane as they arrive at Dublin International Airport ahead of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge sings a visitors book next to his wife as they meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, at the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ring the Peace Bell as they meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge pets the President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina's dog, Bo, at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Handout photo of the Duke of Cambridge meeting with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The message on the wreath laid by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge meets with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 03: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a commemorative wreath laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance at Aras an Uachtarain during day one of their visit to Ireland on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Garden is dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoys table tennis in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare soup with members and staff in the kitchen area during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a posey during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duke of Cambridge. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Stephen Lock/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge speaks during a reception hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, in central Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge juggling during a special event at the Tribeton restaurant in Galway to look ahead to the city hosting the European Capital of Culture in 2020. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling during a visit to a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Crowds gathered in the shadow of the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin for an hour before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were due to arrive.

As they arrived, they were greeted with warm applause and cheers as patients in the nearby Mater Hospital peered out of the windows to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

“Welcome to Ireland,” cheered one woman from the crowd.

Kate, resplendent in a green Alessandra Rich dress, waved back and smiled to the delight of the crowd.

The couple’s first official visit to the Republic of Ireland was a much more welcoming affair compared with Queen Elizabeth’s visit to the same site in 2011, when Irish police were involved in scuffles with a small group of people protesting on the outskirts of the visit.

The Queen’s 2011 visit was made amid unprecedented security as she was the first British monarch to travel there in 100 years.

It was also hailed as a significant step in healing Anglo-Irish relations as she paid tribute to the Irish who died serving the British crown in two world wars at the Garden of Remembrance.

People await the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A site of “quiet remembrance and reflection”, the memorial garden in the city centre’s Parnell Square is dedicated to the memory of “all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom”.

It commemorates those who died in several uprisings, from the Irish Rebellion of 1798 to the Irish War of Independence from 1919 to 1921.

The garden was opened in 1966 by President Eamon de Valera on the 50th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

After walking through the garden, and taking their positions on the sculpture platform, the couple watched a guard of honour from the Irish Defence Forces, before the military band, the Army No 1 Band, played the British national anthem for the future king and queen – something that would have been unthinkable just a few decades ago.

William and Kate attend a wreath-laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance (Gerry Mooney/PA)

A wreath was then laid for the duke and duchess by Corporals Anthony Reid and Ciaran McCormack, featuring a card on which, in William’s distinctive handwriting, was written the poignant message: “May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together.”

In a symbolic gesture reflecting an effort to cement post-Brexit Anglo-Irish relations between the countries, Kate and William bowed their heads and, eyes closed, paid their private tribute in a minute’s silence.

During the Queen’s visit, the sound of fireworks set off by republican protesters nearby could be heard.

But Tuesday’s minute’s silence was undisturbed.

This was followed by a Piper’s Lament, played by Company Sergeant Kevin Duncan of the Defence Forces School of Music, and the Last Post.

Ireland’s national flag was then raised to full mast above the garden, during a reveille followed by Ireland’s national anthem.

During the ceremony, the duke and duchess were accompanied by Major General Sean Clancy, Deputy Chief of Staff (support), and Brigadier General Tony Cudmore.

The duke and duchess received a warm welcome in Dublin (Chris Jackson/PA)

As the couple left, another large crowd which had assembled along Parnell Square cheered and applauded.