William and Kate visit youth mental health centre

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-day tour of Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of the plane as they arrive at Dublin International Airport ahead of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of the plane as they arrive at Dublin International Airport ahead of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge sings a visitors book next to his wife as they meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, at the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ring the Peace Bell as they meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge pets the President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina's dog, Bo, at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Handout photo of the Duke of Cambridge meeting with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The message on the wreath laid by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ring the Peace Bell as they meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Department of Foreign Affairs and the British Embassy handout photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The Duke of Cambridge meets with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 03: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a commemorative wreath laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance at Aras an Uachtarain during day one of their visit to Ireland on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Garden is dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoys table tennis in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare soup with members and staff in the kitchen area during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a posey during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duke of Cambridge. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Stephen Lock/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge speaks during a reception hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, in central Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge juggling during a special event at the Tribeton restaurant in Galway to look ahead to the city hosting the European Capital of Culture in 2020. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling during a visit to a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge acknowledged the warm welcome of Dublin well-wishers as they arrived at a national centre supporting the mental health of young people in Ireland.

Kate waved to members of the public as she walked into Jigsaw, which provides vital support across a range of one-to-one, community, school and online services.

At the institution’s Dublin centre, the couple will meet young people supported by the charity before joining a conversation with community campaigners, teachers, parents and coaches about the impact of Jigsaw’s work within their respective communities.

At a reception in Dublin on Tuesday night, the duke joked about unwittingly “spreading” the coronavirus while meeting well-wishers during his Irish tour.

William poked fun at himself after he questioned a paramedic about whether he thought coverage of the illness was “being a little hyped up” in the media.

The duke’s comments came as it emerged that he and Kate are taking advice on the coronavirus threat, but will continue meeting people as usual.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for their visit to mental health charity Jigsaw (Brian Lawless/PA)

Later the royal couple will visit Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which supports young people with a range of issues from being homeless to dealing with drug and alcohol problems.

Last year, the duke and duchess visited the organisation’s Roscor Youth Village, in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, which each year provides 6,000 bed nights to young people experiencing challenges at home and in their careers.

William and Kate are making their first official visit to Ireland, a three-day trip which began on Tuesday and will take them from Dublin to Galway.

They will also visit County Meath, where they will tour Teagasc Research Farm to learn about its work promoting sustainable farming across Ireland.