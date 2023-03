With US authorities breathing down its neck and a former ally assisting the police, the Kinahan cartel could be facing its end

2022 has been a disastrous year for the crime group, with key players placed under an international spotlight

US sanctions have put an end to Daniel Kinahan’s attempts to integrate himself into the world of sport and barred companies from doing business with him

Robin Schiller Thu 29 Dec 2022 at 10:17