Witness in Adrian Donohoe murder trial consulted with former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams before providing information to gardai

A key witness in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial consulted with former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams before providing information to gardai, it has emerged.

Sinn Fein TD for Meath East Darren O’Rourke has confirmed it was his "understanding" that Mr Adams was the TD who reassured the witness before he gave information to gardai about now convicted murder Aaron Brady.

Speaking outside Leinster House, Mr O’Rourke said of the potential Garda witness: "why that person felt the need to do that, I don’t know, as the party has been very very clear.

"People should come and make statements if they have information bring to the guards or to the PSNI.

"I don't think that the, the party presumed that they needed to say. And actually a very helpful and useful role was played by that person which I think is important point."

The Sinn Fein TD’s comments come after the Irish Times reported former Detective Pat Marry saying that he had to approach a Sinn Fein TD when he was having a difficulties getting a statement from a witness. Mr Marry said the TD said he told the witness to talk to gardai if wished.

Asked if the TD consulted was Gerry Adams, Mr O’Rourke said: "It's my understanding that it was." But it was not a question of needing permission, he said.

"I can say, as somebody who's been a member of this party for over 20 years, who came into this without a strong republican background or tradition, I have never experienced that.

"In fairness to the party leadership, they have always been positive and encouraging in terms of our important role in terms of citizens first and foremost role, and also in terms of our directives.

"I don't know what the reason or rationale of thinking was on behalf of that person. And maybe it was just in relation to being overly cautious or second guessing themselves"”

He added however: "Practically it worked out to play a positive role."

"But the party has been very clear in relation to it and I can restate it here today that in future if people are second guessing themselves in relation to it, when we say, ‘Come forward,’ It means come forward and that's the that's the sum total."

When contacted by the Irish Independent, a Sinn Fein party spokesperson said: "Sinn Fein’s response to the murder of Garda Donohoe has been consistent. In the aftermath of Garda Donohoe’s murder Sinn Fein TD Gerry Adams called for anyone with information to bring it forward to An Garda Siochana.

"Indeed Gerry Adams met regularly with An Garda Siochana to discuss issues of criminality within the constituency. He consistently called on anyone with information in relation to criminality to bring that forward to An Garda Siochana."

However, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has said Sinn Féin has questions to answer over the issue.

"The revelation that a key witness in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe wouldn’t speak with investigating Gardai until they cleared it with party figures raises serious questions that the party must answer.

"Why does a Sinn Fein activist feel they need to speak with party officials before making a statement to the Gardai? Do Sinn Fein believe their authority comes before that of the State? Will Sinn Fein encourage all who have information on the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe to present themselves to the Gardai?" he said.

Retired detective inspector Pat Marry said he was contacted in early 2017 by Sinn Fein councillor Antoin Watters.

The politician informed the investigation team that he received a message from a south Armagh man living in New York.

The witness had read an article on the Adrian Donohoe murder and relayed that he had vital information.

Mr Watters supplied detectives with a copy of the message sent from the witness as well as his contact details.

Pat Marry first made contact with this witness on February 16, 2017 and said that he was reluctant at first.

The retired senior detective told the Irish Independent: "He wasn't sure about making a statement at all. I talked him around that it was the right thing to do.

"He said he was a Sinn Fein member and that he had to get sanction," Mr Marry said.

The investigator made contact with Antoin Watters, who said that this would 'have to come from head office' according to Mr Marry.

He then contacted a Sinn Fein TD, who he did not name, and was told that the party "would do anything" to help the guards.

The TD informed Pat Marry that the witness "is one of us" and that they "got word to him to make a statement and cooperate".

Pat Marry said he didn't read too much into the Sinn Fein member needing sanction to speak to gardai, as it was the way he understood the political party to work.

Later that year on May 15 detectives flew to New York and took the ground breaking statement from the witness which advanced the investigation and led to other people coming forward.

The south Armagh man told investigators Aaron Brady admitted to him that he was on the run for shooting a guard in Ireland.

The confession happened during an early morning drinking session in a Bronx bar in the Summer of 2014.

The witness was scheduled to give evidence before the Central Criminal Court in June.

However, on the day he was expected to be called, his testimony was ruled inadmissible.