Woman (21) dies after being ‘struck by garda patrol car’ in Co Donegal

The incident has now been referred to policing watchdog GSOC

A 21-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a garda patrol car in Donegal overnight.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, Co Donegal at approximately 3.15am on Sunday.

"A female pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a garda patrol car. Her body remains at scene. No other persons were injured during the collision,” gardaí said.

"The scene remains closed for a technical examination. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

As per protocol, the collision has been referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.