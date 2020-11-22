Woman (30s) dies following single vehicle collision in Louth

Gardai appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman in her early 30s has died after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Co Louth on Saturday night.

The crash took place on the N2 at Glebe, between Ardee and Carrickmacross shortly before 9pm.

Emergency services attended the collision and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N2 at Glebe near Ardee remains closed in both directions pending a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

The woman's body has since been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will be conducted.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardai are also appealing to any occupants of a white car travelling from the direction of Carrickmacross towards Ardee at approximately 8:50pm to make contact with Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.