Woman (30s) dies in hospital after being shot in the chest in North Dublin

A woman has died in hospital after receiving gunshot wounds to the chest in an incident in Finglas, North Dublin.

The woman had been rushed to hospital after gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the shooting at 8.40pm on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she has since passed away.

A garda spokesman said the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward."