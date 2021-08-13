Woman and man arrested over suspected murder of four-year-old Mason O’Connell Conway

Four-year-old Mason died in hospital from traumatic head injuries suffered ‘in freak fall’

Tragedy: Family of Mason O’Connell Conway (4), who died in March, described him as a ‘superhero’

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a four-year-old boy.

Mason O’Connell Conway died last March in a Dublin hospital, days after being transferred there for emergency medical treatment with critical head injuries.

Gardaí in Limerick arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s on suspicion of murder.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and taken to separate Limerick garda stations for questioning.

Both were arrested at an address in Limerick. They can be held for up to 24 hours before they must either be released or charged.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation by Roxboro gardai over the past five months into the precise circumstances in which the child sustained fatal injuries.

Mason was initially rushed to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on March 13.

Such was the severity of his injuries that he was later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and then to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin for specialist care.

Mason died on March 16, having failed to regain consciousness.

Gardai were initially told his injuries were the result of a freak fall, but detectives later became suspicious.

Last March, gardai said they were keeping an open mind and investigating all circumstances of the tragedy.

Detectives sought expert medical reports from the State Pathologist’s Office as well as paediatric trauma specialists.

The two arrests were made as a consequence of an examination of the case file, including consideration of all the expert medical opinions.

Gardai are expected to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last March, Mason’s family hailed him as “a superhero” who fought for his life to his last breath before finally “gaining his angel wings”.

His white coffin was brought to St Joseph’s Church in Castleconnell, Limerick, on March 21 in a hearse drawn by two white horses.

Family members wore white T-shirts bearing Mason’s photo and the legend “Mason Forever 4”.

Fr Tom Whelan and Fr Willie Teehan told mourners he had, in his short life, “captured all hearts” in the local community.

The funeral mass heard he adored Sonic the Hedgehog and loved running in the local park while pretending to be his favourite cartoon character.

In June, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard a post-mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers established the cause of death was due to “a traumatic head injury”.