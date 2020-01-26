Woman arrested after man dies in garden of Co Wexford house

Gardai in Gorey are investigating the death of the 33-year-old man.

Gardai in Gorey are investigating the death of the 33-year-old man (PA)

A woman has been arrested after a man died from apparent stab wounds in Co Wexford.

Gardai in Gorey are investigating the death of the 33-year-old man following an incident in a house in the town.

Shortly before 2am on Sunday, Gardai received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village.

A man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated by Gardai and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her thirties has since been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gorey Garda Station.

The body of the man remained at the scene on Sunday morning and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda Station and investigators have held an initial case conference.

Investigating Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.