Woman dies after lorry crash

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

A woman has died after she was hit by an articulated lorry (PA)

A woman has died after she was hit by a lorry in Co Kildare.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

The woman, in her 40s, was seriously injured when she was hit by an articulated lorry on the M7 southbound between junction 12 Newbridge and junction 13 Kildare shortly after 12.30pm.

Emergency services and a number of garda units went to the scene.

The woman was taken to University Hospital, Tallaght, where she later died.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses (PA)

The scene of the crash is being examined by forensic collision investigators and the motorway has now fully reopened to traffic.

Gardai are particularly appealing to any motorists with video footage, dash cam, recorded on the M7 between junction 12 and junction at the time of the crash, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare garda station on 045 527 730 or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.